UrduPoint.com

Kursk Submarine Disaster Caused By Collision With NATO Sub - Retired Admiral

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 05:30 AM

Kursk Submarine Disaster Caused by Collision With NATO Sub - Retired Admiral

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Russia's nuclear-powered submarine Kursk that sank in an accident in 2000 actually suffered from a collision with a NATO submarine, retired Admiral Vyacheslav Popov who commanded Russia's Northern Fleet in 1999-2001 told Sputnik.

Kursk sank on August 12, 2000 during naval drills in the Barents sea, with all 118 crew members having died in the accident.

The officially-recognized cause of the tragedy was a torpedo explosion.

"The submarine, which collided with Kursk, likely followed Kursk, but was unable to ensure safety in those sea conditions and all other conditions, it got too close, or the Kursk's maneuver led to a loss of contact ... I know its name with 90% probability, it was a NATO submarine and it was there, in the area where it collided with Kursk," Popov told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Accident NATO Russia Died Kursk August All From

Recent Stories

Egypt welcomes new political agreement in Sudan

Egypt welcomes new political agreement in Sudan

4 hours ago
 Kuwait welcomes signed agreement between parties i ..

Kuwait welcomes signed agreement between parties involved in Sudan

5 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Oman&#039;s 51st Nationa ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Oman&#039;s 51st National Day celebrations

5 hours ago
 UAE welcomes signing of political agreement to com ..

UAE welcomes signing of political agreement to complete transitional period in S ..

6 hours ago
 France wants to establish new economic cooperation ..

France wants to establish new economic cooperation era with UAE: French minister

6 hours ago
 UAE-Saudi joint military exercise continues

UAE-Saudi joint military exercise continues

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.