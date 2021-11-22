Kursk Submarine Disaster Caused by Collision With NATO Sub - Retired Admiral

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Russia's nuclear-powered submarine Kursk that sank in an accident in 2000 actually suffered from a collision with a NATO submarine, retired Admiral Vyacheslav Popov who commanded Russia's Northern Fleet in 1999-2001 told Sputnik.

Kursk sank on August 12, 2000 during naval drills in the Barents sea, with all 118 crew members having died in the accident.

The officially-recognized cause of the tragedy was a torpedo explosion.

"The submarine, which collided with Kursk, likely followed Kursk, but was unable to ensure safety in those sea conditions and all other conditions, it got too close, or the Kursk's maneuver led to a loss of contact ... I know its name with 90% probability, it was a NATO submarine and it was there, in the area where it collided with Kursk," Popov told Sputnik.