UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kurt Cobain's 'MTV Unplugged' Cardigan Sold At Auction In New York For Record $334,000

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 07:10 AM

Kurt Cobain's 'MTV Unplugged' Cardigan Sold at Auction in New York for Record $334,000

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) A cardigan sweater of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, which he wore in 1993 at the group's legendary acoustic show MTV Unplugged, was sold by the Julien's Auctions in New York for a record $334,000, the auction house said.

"SOLD for $334,000! A vintage cardigan sweater worn by Kurt Cobain during Nirvana's MTV Unplugged performance in 1993," it said on Twitter.

Initially, the cardigan's price was estimated at $200,000-$300,000. According to CNN, it became the most expensive sweater ever sold at auction.

The cardigan was obtained from Jackie Farry, a nanny of Cobain's daughter. According to her handwritten note published by the auction house, she received the sweater from Cobain's widow, Courtney love, shortly after his death.

Also, the house sold Cobain's guitar, a sky blue Fender Mustang Custom which he played during In Utero tour, for $340,000.

Related Topics

Twitter Price New York From Love

Recent Stories

Realme launched Pakistan’s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

6 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

7 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

7 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

7 hours ago

Govt, opposition reach an agreement over venue of ..

7 hours ago

Kashmir's occupation by India tragic chapter of hi ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.