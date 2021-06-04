UrduPoint.com
Kurz Does Not Think Relations With Russia Will Be Discussed At EU-US Summit

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 07:32 PM

Kurz Does Not Think Relations With Russia Will Be Discussed at EU-US Summit

Relations with Russia unlikely to be among the main issues on the agenda of the upcoming EU-US summit which will focus on climate issues, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Relations with Russia unlikely to be among the main issues on the agenda of the upcoming EU-US summit which will focus on climate issues, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.

"I don't think that the meeting between the EU and [US President] Joe Biden will in any way touch upon the topic of Russia or will focus on it," Kurz said at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

