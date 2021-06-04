Kurz Says Austria Wants To Contribute To Easing Global Tensions
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday that his country wanted to stop the downward spiral in eastern Ukraine and contribute to easing tensions worldwide.
"We would like the situation to ease so that we could achieve stability in Ukraine, Russia and other countries in the interest of all," he said at the St.
Petersburg International Economic Forum.
The forum is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. Rossiya Segodnya is a media partner of the event.