Kurz Says His Austrian People's Party Agreed To Form Coalition Government With Greens

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:10 AM

Kurz Says His Austrian People's Party Agreed to Form Coalition Government With Greens

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) The Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) and the Green Party reached an agreement to create a coalition government, ÖVP head Sebastian Kurz said.

Early parliamentary elections were held in Austria on September 29. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs' final data, the ÖVP won with 37.5 percent of the vote.

Following the talks with all political parties represented in the country's parliament, Kurz announced on November 11 that ÖVP would begin negotiations on forming a coalition government with the Green Party that is in the fourth place with a record 13.9 percent of the vote.

"We have managed to reach the [coalition] agreement," Kurz said at a press conference on late Wednesday.

On Thursday, Kurz and Werner Kogler, the head of Greens, are going to present the program of the government's work as well as the list of the ministers. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for January 7.

