Kurz Says International Cooperation To Counter Terror Must Be Boosted After Vienna Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 02:12 PM

Kurz Says International Cooperation to Counter Terror Must Be Boosted After Vienna Attack

International cooperation on anti-terrorism must be increased, Austrian Chancellr Sebastian Kurz said Thursday, following a deadly attack in Vienna

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) International cooperation on anti-terrorism must be increased, Austrian Chancellr Sebastian Kurz said Thursday, following a deadly attack in Vienna.

"Apart from investigation and preventive measures, the international cooperation is needed.

Islamist terrorism is part of a single network across the world and carries the same danger everywhere. Europe is facing a common challenge and we can only respon together," Kurz said.

The chancellor said that Austria's main anti-terrorism agency � Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism � had to be reformed.

More Stories From World

