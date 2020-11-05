Kurz Says International Cooperation to Counter Terror Must Be Boosted After Vienna Attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) International cooperation on anti-terrorism must be increased, Austrian Chancellr Sebastian Kurz said Thursday, following a deadly attack in Vienna.

"Apart from investigation and preventive measures, the international cooperation is needed.

Islamist terrorism is part of a single network across the world and carries the same danger everywhere. Europe is facing a common challenge and we can only respon together," Kurz said.

The chancellor said that Austria's main anti-terrorism agency � Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism � had to be reformed.