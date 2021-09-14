Kurz Says No More Afghan Migrants Will Enter Austria on His Watch

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that his country would not take in any more Afghan migrants after becoming home to the world's largest Afghan population per capita

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that his country would not take in any more Afghan migrants after becoming home to the world's largest Afghan population per capita.

"We will not welcome any Afghan refugees to our country, not while I am in charge," he said in an interview to the Italian daily La Stampa, published on Tuesday.

Austria is hosting 44,000 Afghan refugees, with 8,000 coming to the small Alpine nation this year via Balkan route. Thousands ended up in Austria during the EU migrant crisis in the previous few years.

"Let's be realistic. The 2015 refugee policy cannot be the solution neither for Kabul nor for the European Union," Kurz argued.

The chancellor said Austria was struggling with integrating Afghans, who mostly had an inferior level of education and different values, and would rather support Afghanistan's neighbors in taking care of them.