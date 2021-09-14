UrduPoint.com

Kurz Says No More Afghan Migrants Will Enter Austria On His Watch

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 07:21 PM

Kurz Says No More Afghan Migrants Will Enter Austria on His Watch

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that his country would not take in any more Afghan migrants after becoming home to the world's largest Afghan population per capita

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that his country would not take in any more Afghan migrants after becoming home to the world's largest Afghan population per capita.

"We will not welcome any Afghan refugees to our country, not while I am in charge," he said in an interview to the Italian daily La Stampa, published on Tuesday.

Austria is hosting 44,000 Afghan refugees, with 8,000 coming to the small Alpine nation this year via Balkan route. Thousands ended up in Austria during the EU migrant crisis in the previous few years.

"Let's be realistic. The 2015 refugee policy cannot be the solution neither for Kabul nor for the European Union," Kurz argued.

The chancellor said Austria was struggling with integrating Afghans, who mostly had an inferior level of education and different values, and would rather support Afghanistan's neighbors in taking care of them.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul World Education European Union Alpine Austria 2015 Refugee

Recent Stories

India's state machinery has become "veritable arm ..

India's state machinery has become "veritable arm of oppression" in Kashmir: Pak ..

30 seconds ago
 Hot and dry weather likely in most plain areas of ..

Hot and dry weather likely in most plain areas of country

32 seconds ago
 Chief Minister chairs meeting of energy projects

Chief Minister chairs meeting of energy projects

33 seconds ago
 NCOC directs FIA to take action against fake vacci ..

NCOC directs FIA to take action against fake vaccination certificates providers

34 seconds ago
 To celebrate 2nd anniversary, Abu Dhabi Exports Of ..

To celebrate 2nd anniversary, Abu Dhabi Exports Office reaches milestones enhanc ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole UK Prime Minister on his mothe ..

UAE leaders condole UK Prime Minister on his mother&#039;s death

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.