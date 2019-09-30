Kurz Says OVP Ready to Hold Coalition Talks With All Parties From Austrian Parliament

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Head of the Austrian People's Party (OVP) Sebastian Kurz said on Sunday that after the general election his party was ready to hold coalition talks with all the parties, represented in the country's parliament.

On Sunday, Austria held the early parliamentary election. According to the first announced results, the OVP is winning the election with 38.4 percent of votes and may count on 73 out of 183 mandates. The People's Party is followed by the Social Democratic Party that gained 21.5 percent of votes (41 mandates) and the Austrian Freedom Party, which got 17.

3 percent (32 mandates). The Greens party got 12.4 percent of votes (23 mandates) and the liberal NEOS 7.4 percent (14 mandates).

"We will hold negotiations with all the parties, represented in the parliament. We will make efforts to ensure mutually respectful cooperation between all the parties so that they do their best for the good of Austria," Kurz told the OE24 broadcaster.

He also thanked the voters for support and said that he did not expect such high performance of his party in this election.