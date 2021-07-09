UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kurz Urges Austrians To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 As Cases Surge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Kurz Urges Austrians to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 as Cases Surge

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday urged citizens to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as Austria is having a new spike in cases but promised no compulsion.

Speaking to reporters, Kurz pointed to the growing number of COVID-19 cases, especially among young people, and said that the new spike was anticipated.

"We are not forcing anyone, we live in a free country, where everyone is free to choose for themselves. This is a free choice, but, as the Federal chancellor, I would be happy if as many people as possible are protected, that is why I welcome everyone who decided to get vaccinated," Kurz said, adding that the virus will likely not be gone for many years, and, therefore, only those who are vaccinated will be safe.

According to the Austrian chancellor, the available vaccines are effective against the so-called Delta variant and the country has more doses than there are people who want to get inoculated, which is why the authorities will focus on expanding the opportunities for getting vaccinated without preliminary registration.

According to the Austrian health ministry, almost 4 million people have been fully vaccinated to date, which is 45,5% of those who are eligible for vaccination, and nearly 5 million people have had at least one dose.

Related Topics

Young Austria Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Afghan FM seeks Pakistan’s help for talks with T ..

25 minutes ago

‘Ghabrana Nahi,’: Babar Azam motivates teammat ..

1 hour ago

LHC bars judges of the lower judiciary from using ..

2 hours ago

Mahira Khan is all set for ‘Hum Kahan se sachay ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.97 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.