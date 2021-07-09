Kurz Urges Austrians to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 as Cases Surge

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday urged citizens to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as Austria is having a new spike in cases but promised no compulsion.

Speaking to reporters, Kurz pointed to the growing number of COVID-19 cases, especially among young people, and said that the new spike was anticipated.

"We are not forcing anyone, we live in a free country, where everyone is free to choose for themselves. This is a free choice, but, as the Federal chancellor, I would be happy if as many people as possible are protected, that is why I welcome everyone who decided to get vaccinated," Kurz said, adding that the virus will likely not be gone for many years, and, therefore, only those who are vaccinated will be safe.

According to the Austrian chancellor, the available vaccines are effective against the so-called Delta variant and the country has more doses than there are people who want to get inoculated, which is why the authorities will focus on expanding the opportunities for getting vaccinated without preliminary registration.

According to the Austrian health ministry, almost 4 million people have been fully vaccinated to date, which is 45,5% of those who are eligible for vaccination, and nearly 5 million people have had at least one dose.