Tue 01st June 2021

Kurz Vows to Discuss New Sanctions Against Minsk If Situation in Belarus Does Not Improve

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) If the situation in Belarus does not improve, Austria considers it appropriate to consider new sanctions against Minsk in the EU, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

On Tuesday, Kurz held a video conference with the former presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. As a result of the conversation, the Austrian chancellor said that the situation in this country had not improved, moreover, it escalated after the Ryanair flight incident.

"I would like to say openly ” if there is no improvement in the situation, we consider it absolutely advisable to discuss again at the European level whether further measures are needed. The situation is very difficult, tense, and I consider it important for us as the European Union to support the people and civil society in Belarus," Kurz said at a press conference.

Kurz also noted the need to contact Tikhanovskaya and representatives of civil society in order to better support them.

