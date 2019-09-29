(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) The Austrian People's Party (OeVP), the conservative party of former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, took the lead in Sunday's snap parliamentary elections, according to an exit poll.

The OVP is ahead with 37 percent of the vote, followed by the Social Democratic Party (SPOe) with 23 percent and the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party (FPOe) with 17 percent, according to the figures of the OE24 public broadcaster.