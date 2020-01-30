Kushner Briefs UN Chief on US Mideast Peace Plan Over Phone - Spokesman

UrduPoint.com
Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:30 AM

US Senior Adviser to the President Jared Kushner spoke to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres over the phone on Tuesday to provide a briefing on his newly released Palestinian-Israel peace proposal, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing

"The Secretary-Gerald did, in fact, receive a call from Mr. Kushner yesterday afternoon who reached him on the plan," Dujarric said on Wednesday.

Dujarric did not disclose any further details of the conversation between Guterres and Kushner.

The plan formally disclosed by US President Donald Trump in a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday would recognize Jewish settlements in the West Bank as part of Israel and Jerusalem as Israel's undivided capital, while letting a future Palestinian state use part of the holy city as its capital and initiate land swaps to more than double the size of territory currently used by Palestinians.

Palestinians rejected the plan as one-sided even before the initiative was announced.

The peace proposal, penned by Kushner, notes that there have been nearly 700 UN General Assembly resolutions and 100 UN Security Council resolutions on the conflict, but dismisses these, calling them "sometimes inconsistent" and "sometimes time-bound."

The plan argues that UN resolutions should be set aside in favor of the US peace plan, as the world body's actions have failed to bring about peace or resolve the conflict.

Guterres said following Trump's announcement that he remains committed to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of UN resolutions and the pre-1967 lines before Israel's occupation of the West Bank.

The United Nations does not recognize Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

