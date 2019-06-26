Kushner pitches Palestinians 'Opportunity of Century' -- as condition to peace

Jared Kushner on Tuesday called for the Palestinians to accept the "Opportunity of the Century" that he says will pump US $ 50 billion into a stagnant economy but told them they must agree to it first if they want an eventual peace deal

Manama, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ):Jared Kushner on Tuesday called for the Palestinians to accept the "Opportunity of the Century" that he says will pump US $ 50 billion into a stagnant economy but told them they must agree to it first if they want an eventual peace deal.

Opening the long-awaited Middle East peace initiative of his father-in-law, President Donald Trump, in Bahrain, the White House adviser insisted that the administration has not "given up" on the Palestinians, whose leadership is boycotting the US-led "economic workshop".

"Agreeing on an economic pathway forward is a necessary pre-condition to resolving the previously unsolvable political issues," Kushner said as he kicked off an intimate two-day gathering at a luxury hotel on the Gulf.

Pacing a round stage and pointing to graphs in the style of a corporate executive, the 38-year-old real estate executive and family friend of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged the need for a political solution.

"To be clear, economic growth and prosperity for the Palestinian people are not possible without an enduring and fair political solution to the conflict -- one that guarantees Israel's security and respects the dignity of the Palestinian people," he said.

But Kushner plans to present his political plan later, and the economic framework deliberately omits the language of land swaps and final political statuses that have vexed peace negotiators for decades.

Kushner said the Palestinians should first embrace the economic part, which sets the ambitious goal of creating one million Palestinian jobs in a decade through US $ 50 billion of investment in infrastructure, tourism and education in the territories and their Arab neighbours.

While dismissing the mocking description of his peace plan as the "Deal of the Century", he quickly offered another label.

"This effort is better referred to as the Opportunity of the Century, if the leadership has the courage to pursue it." "My direct message to the Palestinian people, is that despite what those who have let you down in the past say, President Trump and America have not given up on you," he said.

- 'Doomed to fail' - Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, disagreed.

"The Trump Administration haven't only given up on Palestine, but on peace, justice and basic principles of humanity," the veteran Palestinian negotiator tweeted.

Erekat earlier said that the Peace to Prosperity plan was "doomed to fail" and was based on the idea "that they know what is best for the Palestinian people".

Trump is an unabashed supporter of Netanyahu and has taken landmark steps to back Israel, including recognising bitterly divided Jerusalem as the Jewish state's capital.

The administration has hinted that its political proposals to come later this year will not call for the creation of a Palestinian state, the goal of decades of US diplomacy, and that it could accept Netanyahu annexing parts of the West Bank for Israel.

Accusing the United States of trying to buy them off, thousands of Palestinians took to the streets to denounce the Bahrain conference.