Kushner Says He Sees Normalizing Relations Between Israel, Saudi Arabia As Inevitable

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:18 AM

Kushner Says He Sees Normalizing Relations Between Israel, Saudi Arabia as Inevitable

US President Donald Trump's adviser Jared Kushner told reporters on Thursday that he sees the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia as an inevitability

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump's adviser Jared Kushner told reporters on Thursday that he sees the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia as an inevitability.

"I do think that Israel and Saudi Arabia coming together and having full normalization at this point is an inevitability," Kushner said during a telephone briefing.

However, Kushner also said that the timeframe for normalizing relations is "something that has to be worked out."

Kushner spoke to reporters after Trump announced that he has brokered an agreement on establishing full diplomatic relations between Israel and Morocco on the heals of similar deals with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

