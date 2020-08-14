UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kushner Says UAE-Israel Peace Deal May Provide More Space For Palestinians To Negotiate

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 07:30 PM

Kushner Says UAE-Israel Peace Deal May Provide More Space for Palestinians to Negotiate

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)-Israel peace agreement may provide more space for the Palestinians to come to negotiating table, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The United Arab Emirates (UAE)-Israel peace agreement may provide more space for the Palestinians to come to negotiating table, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner told reporters on Thursday.

"I will just say that a big part of what motivated the UAE to move forward at this time and take the risk that they are taking is the notion that they didn't want to see Israel take the provocative action and apply sovereignty to areas of the West Bank, which hopefully allows more space to the Palestinian leadership to come to the table and make a deal," Kushner said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the United States brokered a peace deal between Israel and the UAE - the third such agreement in existence and the first in over a quarter of a century - that puts on hold Israeli plans to annex Palestinian lands and potentially pave a way for further rapprochement between the Jewish state and oil-rich monarchies of the Persian Gulf.

Under the peace agreement, Israel and the UAE will exchange ambassadors and are expected to sign a package of bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment and other areas of mutual benefit.

In addition, Israel and the UAE will launch direct flights to allow Muslim pilgrims to visit holy sites in Jerusalem.

Related Topics

Century Technology Exchange Israel White House UAE Visit Bank Jerusalem United States United Arab Emirates May Muslim Jew Agreement

Recent Stories

I-day celebrated in Central Jail Faisalabad

22 minutes ago

S. Korean, Australian Leaders Agree Participation ..

22 minutes ago

Belarusian Prime Minister Speaking With Striking W ..

22 minutes ago

PNSC holds tree plantation activity, flag hoisting ..

22 minutes ago

Liaquat University hospital celebrates Independenc ..

22 minutes ago

UAE-Israel Relations: Turkish President warns UAE ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.