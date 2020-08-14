Kushner Says UAE-Israel Peace Deal May Provide More Space for Palestinians to Negotiate

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)-Israel peace agreement may provide more space for the Palestinians to come to negotiating table, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The United Arab Emirates (UAE)-Israel peace agreement may provide more space for the Palestinians to come to negotiating table, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner told reporters on Thursday.

"I will just say that a big part of what motivated the UAE to move forward at this time and take the risk that they are taking is the notion that they didn't want to see Israel take the provocative action and apply sovereignty to areas of the West Bank, which hopefully allows more space to the Palestinian leadership to come to the table and make a deal," Kushner said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the United States brokered a peace deal between Israel and the UAE - the third such agreement in existence and the first in over a quarter of a century - that puts on hold Israeli plans to annex Palestinian lands and potentially pave a way for further rapprochement between the Jewish state and oil-rich monarchies of the Persian Gulf.

Under the peace agreement, Israel and the UAE will exchange ambassadors and are expected to sign a package of bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment and other areas of mutual benefit.

In addition, Israel and the UAE will launch direct flights to allow Muslim pilgrims to visit holy sites in Jerusalem.