Kuwait Airways To Lay Off 1,500 Foreign Employees
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:31 PM
Kuwait City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :State-owned Kuwait Airways said Thursday it will lay off 1,500 expatriate employees due to "significant difficulties" caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
"In dealing with the coronavirus crisis and its negative impact on commercial operations ... Kuwait Airways announces the termination of around 1,500 non-Kuwaiti employees," the airline said on Twitter.