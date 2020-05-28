UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Airways To Lay Off 1,500 Foreign Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:31 PM

Kuwait Airways to lay off 1,500 foreign employees

State-owned Kuwait Airways said Thursday it will lay off 1,500 expatriate employees due to "significant difficulties" caused by the coronavirus pandemic

Kuwait City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :State-owned Kuwait Airways said Thursday it will lay off 1,500 expatriate employees due to "significant difficulties" caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"In dealing with the coronavirus crisis and its negative impact on commercial operations ... Kuwait Airways announces the termination of around 1,500 non-Kuwaiti employees," the airline said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter Kuwait Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police reopens driving schools, licencing ..

21 minutes ago

Saudi Crown Prince discusses oil markets stability ..

21 minutes ago

RTA offers 300 distinctive 4 and 5-digit number pl ..

21 minutes ago

Tarbaila dam power generation reaches to 1991 MW

39 seconds ago

Plane crash victims: Chief Minister Sindh visits K ..

41 seconds ago

Russia Condemns US Decision to Cancel Waivers to I ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.