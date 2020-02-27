Kuwait Airways to Send Aircraft to Evacuate Citizens From Italy Over Coronavirus Spread

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Kuwait will send an aircraft to evacuate its citizens from Italy, the Kuwait Airways state airline said in a statement on Twitter.

The airline said its plane would make a special flight to Milan on Thursday to evacuate Kuwaiti citizens.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Italy has risen to 12; in total, 400 cases of infection with the new strain of virus have been registered since the start of the outbreak.