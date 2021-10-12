UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Allows Women To Join Military In Combat Roles

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:33 PM

Kuwait allows women to join military in combat roles

Kuwait City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Kuwaiti women will be allowed to enlist in the military in combat roles for the first time after years of having been restricted to civilian roles, the army said Tuesday.

Defence Minister Hamad Jaber al-Ali al-Sabah said the door had been opened for women to join various combat ranks, including as officers, the Kuwait Armed Forces tweeted.

"The time has come for Kuwaiti women to be given the opportunity to enter the Kuwaiti military side by side with their brothers," the minister said in remarks carried by state news agency KUNA.

He expressed confidence in women's "capabilities... and their ability to endure hardship".

