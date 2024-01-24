Kuwait Appoints Prime Minister As Deputy Emir
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM
KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) An emiri decree issued on Wednesday appointed Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as deputy emir of the country, according to Kuwait's state news agency.
Recent Stories
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..
Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO
Police devise security plan for general elections
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom
Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP
More Stories From World
-
Australian Open semi-finalist Yastremska on Ukraine 'mission'17 minutes ago
-
Philippines bars entry of 3,359 foreigners in 202317 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1053 against USD Wednesday17 minutes ago
-
Across China: Fresh produce reaches high-altitude areas in Xizang17 minutes ago
-
Cambodia reports 1 more case of monkeypox57 minutes ago
-
CEO of development fund receives Costa Rican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship1 hour ago
-
Profits of China's central SOEs reach 2.6 trln yuan in 20231 hour ago
-
Dead, wounded tolls rise in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Kherson1 hour ago
-
China's Hebei reports 7.4 pct foreign trade value increase in 20231 hour ago
-
China creates over 12 million urban jobs in 20231 hour ago
-
China's automobile manufacturing industry expands steadily in Jan.-Nov. 20231 hour ago
-
Asian markets mostly up, Hong Kong boosted by Alibaba rally1 hour ago