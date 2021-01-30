Kuwait Authorizes Emergency Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Kuwait has authorized the emergency use of the vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the AstraZeneca company, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said.

"The technical committee has considered all the world's reports and documents on this vaccine, the results of its clinical trials in terms of efficiency, quality and safety, which confirmed its compliance with international standards at all stages of production," the spokesperson said, as quoted by the KUNA news agency.

He added that the Ministry of Health would closely monitor the physical condition of those vaccinated.

On December 24, Kuwait started the mass vaccination campaign after authorizing the emergency use of the vaccine developed by the Pfizer company.