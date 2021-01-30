UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Authorizes Emergency Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 08:50 AM

Kuwait Authorizes Emergency Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Health Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Kuwait has authorized the emergency use of the vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the AstraZeneca company, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said.

"The technical committee has considered all the world's reports and documents on this vaccine, the results of its clinical trials in terms of efficiency, quality and safety, which confirmed its compliance with international standards at all stages of production," the spokesperson said, as quoted by the KUNA news agency.

He added that the Ministry of Health would closely monitor the physical condition of those vaccinated.

On December 24, Kuwait started the mass vaccination campaign after authorizing the emergency use of the vaccine developed by the Pfizer company.

Related Topics

World Kuwait Company December All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia postpones date for lifting travel res ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &quot;UAE will spare no effor ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to workin ..

9 hours ago

Indian government predicts 11% growth for 2021-22

10 hours ago

Canada Suspends Flights to Mexico, Caribbean Count ..

7 hours ago

WHO Drug Access Chief Slams EU Controls on Vaccine ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.