Kuwait Authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health has authorized the vaccine against coronavirus developed by the US' Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech pharmaceutical companies for emergency use, the state-run KUNA news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the media outlet, the ministry has issued a license for the emergency use of the vaccine based on the technical committee's decision.

Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah has previously said that the COVID-19 vaccine would be delivered to Kuwait this or early next year and would be free of charge for the population.

Kuwait has so far registered 146,044 cases of coronavirus and 911 related deaths.