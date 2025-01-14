Open Menu

Kuwait Cabinet Approves Three-day Public Holiday For Shab-e-Meraj

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 14, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Kuwait cabinet approves three-day public holiday for Shab-e-Meraj

Decision has been made to allow citizens a three-day holiday by combining it with weekend breaks on Friday and Saturday

KUWAIT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2025) The Kuwait Cabinet on Tuesday approved three-day public holiday for Shab-e-Meraj (the Night of Ascension) from Monday, January 27, to Thursday, January 30.

The Arab media reported that the decision was made to allow citizens a three-day holiday by combining it with the weekend breaks on Friday and Saturday.

Although Shab-e-Meraj officially falls on Monday, January 27, the holiday would now be observed on Thursday.

The Kuwaiti Cabinet stated that this adjustment reflected the government’s commitment to balancing the practical considerations for the citizens with the observance of religious events and celebrations.

As a result, the citizens in Kuwait will enjoy three holidays from Thursday, January 30, to Saturday, February 1.

It may be mentioned here that Shab-e-Meraj holds great significance in islam. It marks the miraculous night when Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) traveled from Masjid al-Haram to Masjid al-Aqsa and then ascended to the heavens in a very short span of time.

