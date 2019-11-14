UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Cabinet Quits After Disputes In Parliament

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 04:45 PM

Kuwait's prime minister submitted his resignation Thursday along with his cabinet, officials said, amid infighting between ministers and criticism of their performance

Kuwait City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Kuwait's prime minister submitted his resignation Thursday along with his cabinet, officials said, amid infighting between ministers and criticism of their performance.

Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah "submitted the resignation of the cabinet to the emir... in order to allow for a cabinet reshuffle," government spokesman Tareq al-Mazrem said in a statement.

Minister of Finance Nayef al-Hajraf and Minister of Public Works Jenan Bushehri resigned this month, with both under fire for alleged mismanagement of their portfolios and poor use of public funds.

On Tuesday, parliament also grilled Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, a member of the ruling family, over similar accusations.

Independent MP Saleh Ashour told AFP that as well as those criticisms, disputes between ministers over the current composition of the cabinet had also triggered the resignation.

Parliament speaker Marzouk al-Ghanem told reporters Thursday that "a large group of MPs believe that the problem lies in the government team because it is not homogenous".

Kuwait is the only Gulf state with a fully elected parliament and the government is controlled by the ruling family.

The oil-rich country has been shaken by political disputes between lawmakers and the government for over a decade, with parliament and cabinets dissolved several times.

A demonstration held outside the Kuwaiti parliament over alleged rampant corruption was reminiscent of past crises that have marred political life in the country.

