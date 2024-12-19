Kuwait-China relations continuously developing: Kuwaiti FM

KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya said Wednesday Kuwait-China relations are continuously developing and evolving into a strategic partnership with long-term collaboration on developmental projects beneficial to both nations.

During the meeting between leaders of the two countries in September 2023, a clear roadmap was drawn to advance Kuwait-China relations, the minister told Xinhua in a joint interview with Chinese media.

Al-Yahya revealed that "six major projects are currently being implemented in coordination with the Chinese side, with steady and parallel progress."

The top Kuwaiti diplomat also expressed appreciation for China's position on pressing issues in the middle East.