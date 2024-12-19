Kuwait-China Relations Continuously Developing: Kuwaiti FM
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM
KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya said Wednesday Kuwait-China relations are continuously developing and evolving into a strategic partnership with long-term collaboration on developmental projects beneficial to both nations.
During the meeting between leaders of the two countries in September 2023, a clear roadmap was drawn to advance Kuwait-China relations, the minister told Xinhua in a joint interview with Chinese media.
Al-Yahya revealed that "six major projects are currently being implemented in coordination with the Chinese side, with steady and parallel progress."
The top Kuwaiti diplomat also expressed appreciation for China's position on pressing issues in the middle East.
Recent Stories
Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds to blow in Karachi tomorrow
World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi
PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamabad
France declares 'exceptional natural disaster measures' in cyclone-hit Mayotte
Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased
UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence official
ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024
2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials
OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro
Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum
More Stories From World
-
UK to supply £225 mn in military equipment to Kyiv4 minutes ago
-
Kuwait-China relations continuously developing: Kuwaiti FM4 minutes ago
-
Chinese energy companies call for more biodiversity conservation efforts4 minutes ago
-
Olympic gold medalist Brenno joins Fortaleza4 minutes ago
-
Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs meets Mauritania's Foreign Minister14 minutes ago
-
France's Macron arrives in cyclone-hit Mayotte to assess devastation14 minutes ago
-
Turkish president leaves for Cairo to attend D-8 summit14 minutes ago
-
Syrians in Moscow share concerns after fall of Assad24 minutes ago
-
Israel hits port, energy sites in Yemen after missile intercepted34 minutes ago
-
Culture Ministry launches ‘Common Ground' festival with an artistic evening44 minutes ago
-
Saudi Embassy in Canada celebrates International Arabic Language Day44 minutes ago
-
Impact makers forum highlights Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup bid54 minutes ago