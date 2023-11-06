Kuwait condemns Israeli Minister’s remarks on Nuking Gaza

(@FahadShabbir)

Kuwait, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The State of Kuwait on Sunday voiced emphatic condemnation of recent remarks made by an Israeli minister who calls for dropping a nuclear bomb on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Undoubtedly, these remarks prove that the Israeli occupation and its aggression on the Palestinian people and civilians have reached a serious stage, and its arrogance reached unprecedented brutality, the ministry said in a press release.

It echoed Kuwait's appeal to the international community and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to halt its crimes of genocide against the people of Palestine.