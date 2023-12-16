Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawab al-Alhmad-al-Sabah dies

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the Kuwait emir passes away at the age of 86 and the specific cause of his passing has not been immediately disclosed.

KUWAIT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2023) Kuwait experienced a momentous event as the royal court announced the demise of Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah at the age of 86 on Saturday.

The specific cause of his passing has not been immediately disclosed, with the emir having been admitted to the hospital last month due to an emergency health issue, albeit being reported as stable at the time.

As per Kuwait's constitution, the crown prince automatically ascends to the role of emir but formally assumes power after taking an oath in parliament. This initiates a significant transitional period for the nation, allowing the new emir up to a year to appoint a successor.

Designated as the successor is Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 83, who has effectively governed Kuwait since 2021 when the emir delegated a substantial portion of his duties due to frailty.

The transition of leadership occurred in September 2020 when Sheikh Nawaf assumed the role of emir following the passing of his influential brother, Sheikh Sabah, who had significantly shaped the state's foreign policy for over half a century.

Diplomats recognized Sheikh Nawaf as a consensus builder, despite his tenure being marked by a notable standoff between the government and the elected parliament, impeding crucial structural reforms in the oil-rich Gulf state. Recent developments, however, indicate a return to consensus between the government and parliament.

Kuwait, boasting the world's seventh-largest oil reserves, shares borders with Saudi Arabia and Iraq, and holds a strategic position across the Gulf from Iran. Sheikh Nawaf, during his tenure since 2020, maintained a foreign policy that sought a delicate balance in relationships with neighboring nations. Domestically, eight governments were formed under his rule.