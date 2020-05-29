Kuwait Extends Public Holidays Until Further Notice, Lifts Full Lockdown - State Media

The Kuwaiti government decided on Thursday to extend public holidays until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak but lifted the strict quarantine that has been in place since March, replacing it with a partial curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time (from 15:00 to 03:00 GMT) beginning on Saturday, the state-run KUNA news agency reported

Late on Thursday, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah said during an online video conference following a cabinet meeting that the country would gradually return to normal life starting on May 31. According to the prime minister, the return will be carried out in five stages.

"We adopt a plan for gradual return to normal life, based on experiences of many countries, prepared by experts and specialists. ... We cannot continue [living] with complete closure and the country should resume operation and to live with this pandemic," the prime minister said, as quoted by the agency.

However, government Spokesman Tareq al-Mezrem said that Kuwait decided to leave the lockdown measures in place in the areas most affected by the coronavirus.

Earlier in May, Kuwait enforced a total curfew from May 10 to May 30 as part of precautionary measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuwait was one of the first Arab countries to impose severe restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of the disease. On Thursday, the country's Health Ministry said that it had recorded 845 new coronavirus cases, which showed a moderate increase from the 692 positive tests reported on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the total number of those infected in Kuwait has reached 24,112, including 15,229 active cases. The death toll now stands at 185, while the tally of recoveries has risen by 752 to 8,698.