Kuwait Extends Public Sector Work Suspension Until End Of May Over COVID-19 - Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 01:10 PM

Kuwait Extends Public Sector Work Suspension Until End of May Over COVID-19 - Government

The authorities of Kuwait have decided to extend the nationwide suspension of work in the public sector until the end of May over the ongoing spread of COVID-19, Kuwaiti government spokesman Tareq Al-Mezrem said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The authorities of Kuwait have decided to extend the nationwide suspension of work in the public sector until the end of May over the ongoing spread of COVID-19, Kuwaiti government spokesman Tareq Al-Mezrem said.

"The council of ministers has decided at a meeting on Monday to extend the suspension of work for all ministries, departments and public organizations until the end of May as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus," Al-Mezrem said as aired by the state television broadcaster.

The government also decided to extend curfews by three hours that will now be in effect from 4 p.m. (13:00 GMT) to 8 a.m. (05:00 GMT).

Kuwait introduced severe restrictive measures in connection with the spread of coronavirus earlier than other Persian Gulf states and sent all civil servants and students on vacation. Kuwait has so far confirmed about 2,000 cases of COVID-19 and nine fatalities. The situation with the pandemic in Kuwait is more stable compared to other states in the region.

