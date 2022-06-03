UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Foreign Ministry Summons US Diplomat In Connection With Posts On Sexual Minorities

Published June 03, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry summoned US Charge d'Affaires, James Holtsnider, to hand him a memo with a protest against messages in support of sexual minorities, Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) reported on Friday.

On Thursday, the US Embassy in Kuwait said on Twitter, that it is necessary to respect people regardless of their sexual orientation.

The ministry also stressed the necessity for the embassy to respect the country's laws as stipulated in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

Homosexuality is banned in a number of Muslim countries, including Kuwait.

