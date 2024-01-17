Kuwait forms new govt

Kuwait's newly appointed Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah completed the formation of his new government on Wednesday, official news agency KUNA reported

KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Kuwait's newly appointed Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah completed the formation of his new government on Wednesday, official news agency KUNA reported.

Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah approved members of the new cabinet nominated by the prime minister, which consists of 13 ministers, according to KUNA.

Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya was appointed foreign minister, while Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah was named as deputy prime minister, minister of defense, and acting minister of interior.

Sheikh Mishal became Kuwait's 17th ruler on Dec. 20, 2023, succeeding his half-brother, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who had passed away at the age of 86.

On the same day, he accepted the resignation of the former cabinet, led by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the son of the late emir. The new emir appointed Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as prime minister on Jan. 4.