Kuwait Forms New Govt
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 06:15 PM
Kuwait's newly appointed Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah completed the formation of his new government on Wednesday, official news agency KUNA reported
KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Kuwait's newly appointed Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah completed the formation of his new government on Wednesday, official news agency KUNA reported.
Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah approved members of the new cabinet nominated by the prime minister, which consists of 13 ministers, according to KUNA.
Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya was appointed foreign minister, while Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah was named as deputy prime minister, minister of defense, and acting minister of interior.
Sheikh Mishal became Kuwait's 17th ruler on Dec. 20, 2023, succeeding his half-brother, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who had passed away at the age of 86.
On the same day, he accepted the resignation of the former cabinet, led by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the son of the late emir. The new emir appointed Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as prime minister on Jan. 4.
Recent Stories
LESCO recovers over Rs 2b from 68,624 defaulters in 125 days
Businessmen leader voices concern over closure of Pak-Afghan border, hurdle in e ..
Taragee Foundation organizes Hackathon in Balochistan’s six districts
Centralized Test for CS & IT graduates conducted in 27 Cities
DC orders upgrading Allied Hospital by January 31
China calls on Pakistan, Iran to exercise restraint
AIOU offers academic programs for international students
BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking
Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic challenges
PSX stays bearish, loses 170 points
Austria's inflation slows to 7.8 pct in 2023
FAO, GoS jointly hold Strategic Planning Workshop for SWAT project
More Stories From World
-
China calls on Pakistan, Iran to exercise restraint16 minutes ago
-
England captaincy has come at the right time for hooker George31 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's state-run bus company to launch luxury service targeting foreign tourists41 minutes ago
-
23 dead in Thai fireworks factory explosion51 minutes ago
-
Kerry says to work on climate after exiting envoy role1 hour ago
-
People advised to wear masks over air quality drop in Sri Lanka1 hour ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 4th update1 hour ago
-
Ukraine says 2024 priority is to gain control of the skies1 hour ago
-
Shanghai pier sees record vehicle exports in 20231 hour ago
-
Shanghai pier sees record vehicle exports in 20231 hour ago
-
Fireworks factory explodes in central Thailand, killing at least 171 hour ago
-
Tensions as Comoros opposition demands vote annulment2 hours ago