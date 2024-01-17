Open Menu

Kuwait Forms New Govt

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 06:15 PM

Kuwait forms new govt

Kuwait's newly appointed Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah completed the formation of his new government on Wednesday, official news agency KUNA reported

KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Kuwait's newly appointed Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah completed the formation of his new government on Wednesday, official news agency KUNA reported.

Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah approved members of the new cabinet nominated by the prime minister, which consists of 13 ministers, according to KUNA.

Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya was appointed foreign minister, while Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah was named as deputy prime minister, minister of defense, and acting minister of interior.

Sheikh Mishal became Kuwait's 17th ruler on Dec. 20, 2023, succeeding his half-brother, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who had passed away at the age of 86.

On the same day, he accepted the resignation of the former cabinet, led by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the son of the late emir. The new emir appointed Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as prime minister on Jan. 4.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Kuwait Same Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

LESCO recovers over Rs 2b from 68,624 defaulters i ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 2b from 68,624 defaulters in 125 days

6 minutes ago
 Businessmen leader voices concern over closure of ..

Businessmen leader voices concern over closure of Pak-Afghan border, hurdle in e ..

6 minutes ago
 Taragee Foundation organizes Hackathon in Balochis ..

Taragee Foundation organizes Hackathon in Balochistan’s six districts

2 minutes ago
 Centralized Test for CS & IT graduates conducted i ..

Centralized Test for CS & IT graduates conducted in 27 Cities

6 minutes ago
 DC orders upgrading Allied Hospital by January 31

DC orders upgrading Allied Hospital by January 31

6 minutes ago
 China calls on Pakistan, Iran to exercise restrain ..

China calls on Pakistan, Iran to exercise restraint

16 minutes ago
AIOU offers academic programs for international st ..

AIOU offers academic programs for international students

16 minutes ago
 BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking

BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic c ..

Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic challenges

34 minutes ago
 PSX stays bearish, loses 170 points

PSX stays bearish, loses 170 points

21 minutes ago
 Austria's inflation slows to 7.8 pct in 2023

Austria's inflation slows to 7.8 pct in 2023

13 minutes ago
 FAO, GoS jointly hold Strategic Planning Workshop ..

FAO, GoS jointly hold Strategic Planning Workshop for SWAT project

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World