UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Holds Workshop On Development Plans Of GCC Countries

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:01 PM

Kuwait holds workshop on development plans of GCC countries

Kuwait held on Wednesday a workshop on the development plans of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to enhance cooperation between its member states

KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Kuwait held on Wednesday a workshop on the development plans of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to enhance cooperation between its member states.

During a press statement, Khaled Mahdi, secretary-general of Kuwait's Supreme Council for Planning and Development (SCPD), said the planning authorities in GCC countries aim to enhance the human capacity in the field of planning and development to prepare development plans with a focus on the selection of international indicators.

The workshop comes within the framework of cooperation between the GCC countries, he said, noting the most prominent developmental challenges facing Gulf countries are related to the need to create jobs for national labor as well as reducing the role of government sectors.

It is important to create a sustainable business environment for foreign investment in the Gulf countries, said Mahdi.

Na�dia Al-Hamlan, assistant secretary-general for planning and development affairs of SCPD, highlighted the international indicators and their important role in measuring and comparing the development performance among the world's countries.

The indicators play a great role in exposing gaps and understanding the challenges in specific development sectors, she said.

Related Topics

World Business Kuwait Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Law ministry notifies appointment of Justice Gulza ..

8 minutes ago

Chinese Foreign Minister Arrives in South Korea on ..

5 minutes ago

Famous Urdu poet Josh Malihabadi remembered

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks Zardari's medical ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey-Trained forces protects northern Syria

2 minutes ago

German spy prosecutors take over alleged Russian k ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.