Kuwait holds workshop on development plans of GCC countries

KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Kuwait held on Wednesday a workshop on the development plans of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to enhance cooperation between its member states.

During a press statement, Khaled Mahdi, secretary-general of Kuwait's Supreme Council for Planning and Development (SCPD), said the planning authorities in GCC countries aim to enhance the human capacity in the field of planning and development to prepare development plans with a focus on the selection of international indicators.

The workshop comes within the framework of cooperation between the GCC countries, he said, noting the most prominent developmental challenges facing Gulf countries are related to the need to create jobs for national labor as well as reducing the role of government sectors.

It is important to create a sustainable business environment for foreign investment in the Gulf countries, said Mahdi.

Na�dia Al-Hamlan, assistant secretary-general for planning and development affairs of SCPD, highlighted the international indicators and their important role in measuring and comparing the development performance among the world's countries.

The indicators play a great role in exposing gaps and understanding the challenges in specific development sectors, she said.