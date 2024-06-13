Kuwait makes arrests over deadly fire as Indian victims' families mourn

Kuwait City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Kuwaiti authorities said Thursday three people had been detained for suspected manslaughter over a building fire that killed dozens of Indian foreign workers and plunged relatives and friends into mourning.

Three Filipinos were also among the 50 dead, officials in Manila said, after the fire sent black smoke billowing through the six-storey building south of Kuwait City.

Most of oil-rich Kuwait's population of more than four million is made up of foreigners, many of them from South and Southeast Asia working in construction and service industries.

The fire, which also injured dozens, broke out around dawn on Wednesday at the ground level of the block housing nearly 200 workers in the Mangaf area, heavily populated with migrant labourers.

"One of the injured died" overnight, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya told reporters, after 49 people were declared dead on Wednesday.

"The majority of the dead are Indians," he added. "There are other nationalities but I don't remember exactly."

Many of the dead and injured suffocated from smoke inhalation after being trapped in the building by the blaze, according to a source in the fire department.

One Kuwaiti and two foreign residents have been detained on suspicion of manslaughter through negligence of security procedures and fire regulations, the public prosecution service said.

While the investigation was ongoing, authorities did not say what may have started the fire.