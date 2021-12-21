UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Makes COVID-19 Booster Mandatory For Full Vaccination - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Kuwait has decided to require a person to get the third COVID-19 booster shot within nine months after the second one to be considered fully vaccinated against the disease, the country's state-run KUNA news agency reported on Monday.

According to the state media, the Kuwaiti government issued a decree which makes the third shot mandatory for full vaccination starting January 2.

Meanwhile, the Omani Health Ministry shortened the period between the second shot and the third one from six months to three.

"The ministry of health announces the reduction of the period for receiving the booster vaccine from six to three months after being vaccinated with the second dose. This decision will enter force on Tuesday," the ministry said in a statement.

The new measures come amid the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant around the globe. Kuwait confirmed its first Omicron case earlier in the month. Oman registered its first Omicron case last week.

