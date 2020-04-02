UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Offers To Establish Gulf Food Security Network Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Official

Thu 02nd April 2020 | 06:35 PM

Kuwait has proposed creating a food security network and express lines on ensuring a flow of food and medical items between the Persian Gulf countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported on Thursday, citing the country's Industry and Commerce Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Kuwait has proposed creating a food security network and express lines on ensuring a flow of food and medical items between the Persian Gulf countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported on Thursday, citing the country's Industry and Commerce Ministry.

"The ministers are working on a Gulf food security paper that will be completed and approved in the near future, since periodic meetings between ministers and their representatives are held to discuss the current situation," the ministry said in a press release quoted by the state-run KUNA news agency, following a video conference meeting between Commerce Minister Khaled Al-Roudhan and his Gulf counterparts.

The ministry added that Kuwait also offered to launch express lines in customs centers that would focus on ensuring a flow of food and medical items.

Kuwait stressed the importance of joint cooperation between the countries in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the information exchange on developments of the crisis.

As of Thursday, Kuwait's health authorities said that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has increased by 25 to 342 over the past 24 hours. Eighty-one patients have fully recovered.

