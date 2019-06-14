Kuwait Oil Tanker Company Affirms Readiness for Emergencies in Wake of Gulf of Oman Attack

Kuwait Oil Tanker Company said Thursday, amid reports of an attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, that it had taken all precautions and was ready to respond to emergencies

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Kuwait Oil Tanker Company said Thursday, amid reports of an attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, that it had taken all precautions and was ready to respond to emergencies.

The two tankers, which were carrying methanol and naphtha, were damaged early on Thursday in a suspected attack near the Strait of Hormuz. At least one of the ships was confirmed to have caught fire. Their crews were brought to Iran.

"The company has taken all the necessary preventive safety measures in order to ensure the safe operation of its navy," the company said, as quoted by the KUNA news agency.

The state-run company added that its fleet had not been affected and all operations were running smoothly.

The incident happened a month after four commercial ships, including two Saudi oil tankers, were attacked off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, escalating tensions in the region.