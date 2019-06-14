UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Oil Tanker Company Affirms Readiness For Emergencies In Wake Of Gulf Of Oman Attack

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 12:23 AM

Kuwait Oil Tanker Company Affirms Readiness for Emergencies in Wake of Gulf of Oman Attack

Kuwait Oil Tanker Company said Thursday, amid reports of an attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, that it had taken all precautions and was ready to respond to emergencies

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Kuwait Oil Tanker Company said Thursday, amid reports of an attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, that it had taken all precautions and was ready to respond to emergencies.

The two tankers, which were carrying methanol and naphtha, were damaged early on Thursday in a suspected attack near the Strait of Hormuz. At least one of the ships was confirmed to have caught fire. Their crews were brought to Iran.

"The company has taken all the necessary preventive safety measures in order to ensure the safe operation of its navy," the company said, as quoted by the KUNA news agency.

The state-run company added that its fleet had not been affected and all operations were running smoothly.

The incident happened a month after four commercial ships, including two Saudi oil tankers, were attacked off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, escalating tensions in the region.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Iran Kuwait Company Oman Oil Saudi United Arab Emirates All

Recent Stories

President orders withdrawal of tender notice for n ..

18 minutes ago

PTI govt running state affairs per PM's vision: Al ..

18 minutes ago

Zardari examined at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardio ..

18 minutes ago

PTI govt believes in indiscriminate accountability ..

18 minutes ago

Four killed, 7 injured in road accident in Hyderab ..

18 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Romanian FM

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.