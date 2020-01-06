Kuwait, Qatar sign long term gas supply agreement

(@imziishan)

KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and Qatar Petroleum signed on Sunday a long-term sale and purchase agreement for the annual supply of up to 3 million tons of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to Kuwait, the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) reported.

The agreement was signed by Khaled Al-Fadhel, Kuwaiti minister of oil and chairman of KPC, and Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, Qatari minister of state for energy affairs and president of Qatar Petroleum, KUNA said.

LNG deliveries to Kuwait will start in 2022 to support Kuwait's growing energy needs and demand, particularly in the power generation sector, according to the agreement.

At the signing ceremony in Kuwait City, Khaled Al-Fadhel said Kuwait is embarking on an ambitious path of economic growth, which requires cleaner energy sources such as natural gas which will contribute to reducing emissions and improving air quality.

For his part, Saad Sherida al-Kaabi said the agreement will extend Qatar's long standing LNG supply relationship with Kuwait well into the 2030s.