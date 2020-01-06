UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait, Qatar Sign Long Term Gas Supply Agreement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 03:18 PM

Kuwait, Qatar sign long term gas supply agreement

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and Qatar Petroleum signed on Sunday a long-term sale and purchase agreement for the annual supply of up to 3 million tons of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to Kuwait, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reporte

KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and Qatar Petroleum signed on Sunday a long-term sale and purchase agreement for the annual supply of up to 3 million tons of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to Kuwait, the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) reported.

The agreement was signed by Khaled Al-Fadhel, Kuwaiti minister of oil and chairman of KPC, and Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, Qatari minister of state for energy affairs and president of Qatar Petroleum, KUNA said.

LNG deliveries to Kuwait will start in 2022 to support Kuwait's growing energy needs and demand, particularly in the power generation sector, according to the agreement.

At the signing ceremony in Kuwait City, Khaled Al-Fadhel said Kuwait is embarking on an ambitious path of economic growth, which requires cleaner energy sources such as natural gas which will contribute to reducing emissions and improving air quality.

For his part, Saad Sherida al-Kaabi said the agreement will extend Qatar's long standing LNG supply relationship with Kuwait well into the 2030s.

Related Topics

Kuwait Kuwait City Oil Qatar Sale Gas Sunday Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Over 40 People Injured in Attack on University Cam ..

5 minutes ago

District administration committed to welfare of ne ..

5 minutes ago

China to further deepen reform, opening up in fore ..

5 minutes ago

Ghosn's Daughter Might Have Been Aware of His Esca ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition narrative fizzles out: Usman Buzdar, Ch ..

3 minutes ago

Faisalabad receives drizzle

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.