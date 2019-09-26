UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Ready To Resume UN-Sponsored Consultations On Yemeni Settlement

Kuwait supports UN efforts to resolve the Yemeni conflict and is ready to host a new round of consultations between the warring parties under the UN auspices, Kuwait's Prime Minister Jaber Mubarak Hamad Sabah said on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Kuwait supports UN efforts to resolve the Yemeni conflict and is ready to host a new round of consultations between the warring parties under the UN auspices, Kuwait's Prime Minister Jaber Mubarak Hamad Sabah said on Thursday.

Kuwait hosted first-ever face-to-face negotiations between the Yemeni government and the Houthis in 2016. However, it was not for another two years that the warring parties met in Sweden and managed to seal a tentative deal.

"Kuwait expresses its support for the United Nations' efforts to facilitate the political process, and in this regard the country is ready to receive the Yemeni brothers and hold a new round of consultations under the auspices of the United Nations," the prime minister was quoted as saying by the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).

Despite the Stockholm agreement concluded in December 2018, the current stalemate to resolve the Yemeni conflict "continues to dominate the scene," Sabah said during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

The prime minister stressed the need to reach a final comprehensive political agreement that would be based on decisions by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), National Dialogue Conference (NDC) and UN Security Council.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2015. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people nearly 80 percent of the country's population currently in need of aid and protection.

