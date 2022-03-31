Kuwait Receives Second Batch of Typhoon Fighter Jets From Italy - Military

Kuwait has received a second batch of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets as part of a 2016 agreement with Italian defense manufacturer Leonardo, formerly known as Finmeccanica, the Kuwaiti armed forces said on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Kuwait has received a second batch of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets as part of a 2016 agreement with Italian defense manufacturer Leonardo, formerly known as Finmeccanica, the Kuwaiti armed forces said on Thursday.

"The second batch of Typhoon Tranche 3 fighter jets has arrived in Kuwait," the military said on Twitter, attaching a video showing the arrival of two jets.

Kuwait received the first batch of two Eurofighter Typhoons in December 2021.

Kuwait has contracted a total of 28 Eurofighter Typhoon jets. The $9 billion contract covers 22 single-seat and six two-seat aircraft, according to reports.