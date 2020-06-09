UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Records 33,140 COVID-19 Cases, 273 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 06:16 PM

Kuwait on Tuesday reported 630 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 33,140 and the death toll to 273, the Health Ministry said in a statement

KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Kuwait on Tuesday reported 630 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 33,140 and the death toll to 273, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 10,705 patients are receiving treatment, including 173 in ICU, according to the statement.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 920 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 22,162.

On May 31, Kuwait ended the full curfew and imposed a three-week partial curfew for a gradual return to normal life in the country.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperated closely in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million U.S. Dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, while China has been facilitating the procurement of medical supplies by Kuwait.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Arab country's anti-coronavirus fight, through sharing with Kuwaiti counterparts their experiences and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

