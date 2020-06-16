Kuwait records 527 new cases of COVID-19, 36,958 in total

Kuwait on Tuesday reported 527 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 36,958 and the death toll to 303, the Health Ministry said in a statement

KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Kuwait on Tuesday reported 527 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 36,958 and the death toll to 303, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 8,449 patients are receiving treatment, including 194 in ICU, according to the statement.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 675 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 28,206.

On May 31, Kuwait ended the full curfew and imposed a three-week partial curfew for a gradual return to normal life in the country.

On June 7, Kuwaiti Minister of State for Services Affairs and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Mubarak Al-Harees said Kuwait plans to resume commercial flights in three stages.

On June 10, Kuwait decided to open mosques after nearly three months of closure, as part of government's measures to restore normal life.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million U.S. Dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, while China has been facilitating the procurement of medical supplies by Kuwait.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Arab country's anti-coronavirus fight, through sharing with Kuwaiti counterparts their experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.