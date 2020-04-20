UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Records 80 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours, Deaths Up To 9 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 04:47 PM

Kuwait Records 80 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours, Deaths Up to 9 - Health Ministry

Kuwaiti authorities have recorded 80 more coronavirus cases, bringing the total of those infected to 1,995, the country's Health Ministry said, adding that the death toll had risen to nine, with two cases having been confirmed over the past 24 hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Kuwaiti authorities have recorded 80 more coronavirus cases, bringing the total of those infected to 1,995, the country's Health Ministry said, adding that the death toll had risen to nine, with two cases having been confirmed over the past 24 hours.

The ministry said in an official statement that two patients have died over the past day from the disease. Among them were a 49-year-old Bangladeshi national and a 55-year-old Indian resident. The total number of recoveries has risen to 367.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Bahrain has risen to 1,895. The total of recoveries has reached 769, with seven of them having recovered over the past day.

Qatar, in turn, has registered 5,448 coronavirus cases with eight fatalities and 518 recoveries, while the United Arab Emirates has confirmed 6,781 cases in the country. A total of 1,286 patients have recovered, and 41 have died from the disease.

Saudi Arabia and Oman have registered 9,362 and 1,410 cases, respectively.

Related Topics

India Oman Died Bahrain United Arab Emirates From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Umar Akmal hearing set for 27 April

17 seconds ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

5 minutes ago

After weeks at sea, tourists leave cruise ship in ..

4 minutes ago

Police arrests nine drug dealers and weapon handle ..

4 minutes ago

Asian Development Bank (ADB) ventures raises $50 m ..

3 minutes ago

South Waziristan becomes first merged district to ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.