Kuwait Records 80 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours, Deaths Up to 9 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Kuwaiti authorities have recorded 80 more coronavirus cases, bringing the total of those infected to 1,995, the country's Health Ministry said, adding that the death toll had risen to nine, with two cases having been confirmed over the past 24 hours.

The ministry said in an official statement that two patients have died over the past day from the disease. Among them were a 49-year-old Bangladeshi national and a 55-year-old Indian resident. The total number of recoveries has risen to 367.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Bahrain has risen to 1,895. The total of recoveries has reached 769, with seven of them having recovered over the past day.

Qatar, in turn, has registered 5,448 coronavirus cases with eight fatalities and 518 recoveries, while the United Arab Emirates has confirmed 6,781 cases in the country. A total of 1,286 patients have recovered, and 41 have died from the disease.

Saudi Arabia and Oman have registered 9,362 and 1,410 cases, respectively.