Kuwait Registers First 2 Cases of UK-Linked Strain of COVID-19 - Health Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The first two cases of the mutant coronavirus strain, which was recently discovered in the United Kingdom, were recorded in Kuwait, media reported on Tuesday, citing the official representative of the Ministry of Health of Kuwait, Abdullah Al Sund.

The cases were registered in two Kuwaiti nationals after they arrived from the UK, the ministerial representative said, as quoted by Kuwait news Agency.

"The results of PCR tests of two Kuwaiti nationals conducted before their departure from the country were negative, but the presence of the virus was confirmed by tests made at the airport [in Kuwait], after which it was established that they had a new strain of the coronavirus.

In line with the protocol, they were isolated," Al Sund said.

According to preliminary estimates, the new coronavirus variant detected in the UK may be up to 70 percent more contagious than usual, but nothing yet suggests that it is more dangerous in terms of mortality. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Kuwait, more than 158,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus and over 900 died.