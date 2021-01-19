UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Registers First 2 Cases Of UK-Linked Strain Of COVID-19 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 11:39 PM

Kuwait Registers First 2 Cases of UK-Linked Strain of COVID-19 - Health Ministry

The first two cases of the mutant coronavirus strain, which was recently discovered in the United Kingdom, were recorded in Kuwait, media reported on Tuesday, citing the official representative of the Ministry of Health of Kuwait, Abdullah Al Sund

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The first two cases of the mutant coronavirus strain, which was recently discovered in the United Kingdom, were recorded in Kuwait, media reported on Tuesday, citing the official representative of the Ministry of Health of Kuwait, Abdullah Al Sund.

The cases were registered in two Kuwaiti nationals after they arrived from the UK, the ministerial representative said, as quoted by Kuwait news Agency.

"The results of PCR tests of two Kuwaiti nationals conducted before their departure from the country were negative, but the presence of the virus was confirmed by tests made at the airport [in Kuwait], after which it was established that they had a new strain of the coronavirus.

In line with the protocol, they were isolated," Al Sund said.

According to preliminary estimates, the new coronavirus variant detected in the UK may be up to 70 percent more contagious than usual, but nothing yet suggests that it is more dangerous in terms of mortality. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Kuwait, more than 158,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus and over 900 died.

Related Topics

Kuwait Died United Kingdom May Media From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Consumer Confidence Index at highest level since 2 ..

55 minutes ago

KP govt to ease new companies' registration proces ..

37 seconds ago

Kremlin dismisses calls to free Navalny, warns aga ..

39 seconds ago

DG Inspection visits Central Jail Sahiwal

40 seconds ago

Domestic Terrorism Represents Major Threat to US - ..

42 seconds ago

Custodian of Eidgah Sharif condoles death of Rehma ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.