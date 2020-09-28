UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Reports 437 New COVID-19 Cases, 103,981 In Total

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 05:19 PM

KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Kuwait on Monday reported 437 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 103,981 and the death toll to 605, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 7,865 patients are receiving treatment, including 125 in ICU, according to the statement.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 582 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 95,511.

On Sept. 14, the Kuwaiti government decided to postpone the fifth phase of a plan to return to normal until further notice.

During the fifth phase, theaters and cinemas will be allowed to reopen and all social events permitted to be held.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the COVID-19.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million U.S. Dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, while China has been facilitating the procurement of medical supplies by Kuwait.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Gulf country's anti-coronavirus fight, through sharing with their Kuwaiti counterparts experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

