Kuwait reports 502 new COVID-19 cases, 79,269 in total

KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Kuwait on Friday reported 502 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 79,269 and the death toll to 511, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 7,494 patients are receiving treatment, including 95 in ICU, according to the statement.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 622 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 71,264.

The Kuwaiti government decided on Thursday evening to lift a countrywide partial curfew as of Aug. 30.

According to Tareq Al-Mezrem, the Kuwaiti government spokesman, some activities, including celebrations, parties, weddings, gatherings, banquets and funeral ceremonies, would remain restricted in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On Aug. 18, Kuwait moved into the fourth phase of its five-phase plan to return to normal life.

During this phase, salons, gyms, barbershops, tailors, and spas will reopen and restaurants will offer more services.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the COVID-19.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million U.S. Dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, while China has been facilitating the procurement of medical supplies by Kuwait.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Gulf country's anti-coronavirus fight, through sharing with Kuwaiti counterparts their experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.