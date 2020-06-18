UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Reports 541 New COVID-19 Cases, 38,074 In Total

KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Kuwait on Thursday reported 541 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 38,074 and the death toll to 308, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The new cases included 283 Kuwaiti nationals and 258 residents of other nationalities, the statement said.

Currently, 8,254 patients are receiving treatment, including 188 in ICU, according to the statement.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 616 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 29,512.

On May 31, Kuwait ended the full curfew and imposed a three-week partial curfew for a gradual return to normal life in the country.

On June 7, Kuwaiti Minister of State for Services Affairs and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Mubarak Al-Harees said Kuwait plans to resume commercial flights in three stages.

On June 10, Kuwait decided to open mosques after nearly three months of closure, as part of the government's measures to restore normal life.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million U.S. Dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, while China has been facilitating the procurement of medical supplies by Kuwait.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Arab country's anti-coronavirus fight, through sharing with Kuwaiti counterparts their experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

