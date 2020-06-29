UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Reports 582 New COVID-19 Cases, 45,524 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 07:46 PM

Kuwait reports 582 new COVID-19 cases, 45,524 in total

Kuwait on Monday reported 582 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 45,524 and the death toll to 350, the Health Ministry said in a statement

KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Kuwait on Monday reported 582 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 45,524 and the death toll to 350, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The new cases included 319 Kuwaiti nationals, the statement said.

Currently, 8,861 patients are receiving treatment, including 145 in ICU, according to the statement.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 819 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 36,313.

On June 25, Kuwait decided to start the second phase of restoring normal life. The second phase will begin on June 30 and will last for three weeks.

In the second phase, public and private sectors will resume work with less than 30 percent capacity, in addition to the resumption of operation in shopping malls, financial sector, construction sector, retail shops, parks, and pick-ups from restaurants and cafes.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million U.S. Dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, while China has been facilitating the procurement of medical supplies by Kuwait.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Gulf country's anti-coronavirus fight, through sharing with Kuwaiti counterparts their experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

Related Topics

China Kuwait April June From Million

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Stra ..

20 minutes ago

UAE provides COVID-19 aid and PPE to 1 million med ..

35 minutes ago

Palestine announces 97 new COVID-19 cases

50 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y6p and HUAWEI Y8p are ready to Rock the St ..

52 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges Turkey to play the role of media ..

1 hour ago

Giving, charity, and helping others are values dee ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.