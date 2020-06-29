Kuwait reports 582 new COVID-19 cases, 45,524 in total

Kuwait on Monday reported 582 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 45,524 and the death toll to 350, the Health Ministry said in a statement

KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Kuwait on Monday reported 582 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 45,524 and the death toll to 350, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The new cases included 319 Kuwaiti nationals, the statement said.

Currently, 8,861 patients are receiving treatment, including 145 in ICU, according to the statement.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 819 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 36,313.

On June 25, Kuwait decided to start the second phase of restoring normal life. The second phase will begin on June 30 and will last for three weeks.

In the second phase, public and private sectors will resume work with less than 30 percent capacity, in addition to the resumption of operation in shopping malls, financial sector, construction sector, retail shops, parks, and pick-ups from restaurants and cafes.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million U.S. Dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, while China has been facilitating the procurement of medical supplies by Kuwait.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Gulf country's anti-coronavirus fight, through sharing with Kuwaiti counterparts their experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.