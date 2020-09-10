UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Reports 740 New COVID-19 Cases, 92,822 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 05:35 PM

Kuwait on Thursday reported 740 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 92,822 and the death toll to 556, the Health Ministry said in a statement

KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Kuwait on Thursday reported 740 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 92,822 and the death toll to 556, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 9,226 patients are receiving treatment, including 90 in ICU, according to the statement.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 818 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 83,040.

On Aug. 30, the Kuwaiti government lifted a nationwide partial curfew, while activities, including celebrations, parties, weddings, gatherings, banquets and funerals, will remain restricted to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On Aug. 18, Kuwait moved into the fourth phase of its five-phase plan to return to normal life, during which, salons, gyms, barbershops, and spas reopened and restaurants can offer more services.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the COVID-19.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million U.S. Dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, while China has been facilitating the procurement of medical supplies by Kuwait.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Gulf country's anti-coronavirus fight, through sharing with Kuwaiti counterparts their experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

