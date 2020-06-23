UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Reports 742 New COVID-19 Cases, 41,033 In Total

Kuwait on Tuesday reported 742 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 41,033 and the death toll to 334, the Health Ministry said in a statement

KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Kuwait on Tuesday reported 742 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 41,033 and the death toll to 334, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The new cases included 385 Kuwaiti nationals and 357 residents of other nationalities, the statement said.

Currently, 8,395 patients are receiving treatment, including 165 in ICU, according to the statement.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 534 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 32,304.

On June 18, Kuwait decided to ease the restrictions which were imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

The measures include shortening the curfew hours in the country and lifting the lockdown on areas of Hawally, Nuqra, Maidan Hawally and some blocks in Khaitan.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million U.S. Dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, while China has been facilitating the procurement of medical supplies by Kuwait.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Arab country's anti-coronavirus fight, through sharing with Kuwaiti counterparts their experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

