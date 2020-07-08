Kuwait reports 762 new COVID-19 cases, 52,007 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Kuwait on Wednesday reported 762 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 52,007 and the death toll to 379, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 9,520 patients are receiving treatment, including 161 in ICU, the statement added.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 593 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 42,108.

Kuwait started on June 30 the second phase of restoring normal life, which will last for three weeks.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million U.S. Dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Gulf country's anti-coronavirus fight, through sharing their experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.