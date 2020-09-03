UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Reports 900 New COVID-19 Cases, 87,378 In Total

KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Kuwait on Thursday reported 900 new COVID-19 cases and one more death, raising the tally of infections to 87,378 and the death toll to 536, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 8,051 patients are receiving treatment, including 93 in ICU, according to the statement.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 582 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 78,791.

On Aug. 30, the Kuwaiti government lifted a nationwide partial curfew, while activities, including celebrations, parties, weddings, gatherings, banquets and funerals, will remain restricted to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On Aug. 18, Kuwait moved into the fourth phase of its five-phase plan to return to normal life, during which, salons, gyms, barbershops, tailor's, and spas reopened and restaurants can offer more services.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the COVID-19.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million U.S. Dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, while China has been facilitating the procurement of medical supplies by Kuwait.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Gulf country's anti-coronavirus fight, through sharing with Kuwaiti counterparts their experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

